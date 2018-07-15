× Massachusetts police officer, bystander die from gunshot wounds

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A Massachusetts police officer and bystander died Sunday from wounds sustained when a suspect allegedly took the officer’s gun and fired following a vehicle crash and a foot chase.

Authorities said Weymouth officer Michael Chesna was shot multiple times by his own fire arm before 8 a.m. Sunday, and died from the injures at South Shore Hospital.

Officials said an unidentified elderly woman also died after being hit by stray bullets in a nearby home.

Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes said the shooting suspect, Emmanuel Lopes, was in custody. No additional information about Lopes has been released.

Police say the suspect crashed a car, fled the scene, and attacked Chesna with a stone to the head. Chesna fell to the ground, and officials say, Lopes took the officer’s gun and shot Chesna multiple times in the head and chest.

Lopes then fled and fired more shots during a chase. Police say some of those shots fatally struck the woman in her home. Lopes suffered a leg wound while being arrested and is hospitalized at South Shore Hospital. He will be arraigned on two counts of homicide on Monday, at either his bedside or in court.

Grimes described Chesna as a 42-year-old Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran who leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 4 and 9.

“I hired Mike Chesna six years ago tomorrow,” Grimes said.

Chesna’s body was removed from the hospital, and transported via procession of multiple law enforcement agencies to the state’s medical examiner office, where he will be evaluated. Dozens of police saluted the vehicle carrying the officer’s body, and mourners placed bouquets by the Weymouth Police Headquarters.