Middletown woman goes missing for three years, family wants answers

MIDDLETOWN – It’s said that time heals all wounds. That’s not true.

It’s what you do with the time that ultimately begins the healing process.

Michael Plourde knows this all too well.

“Hey, we`re suffering mentally and emotionally day in and day out. We just can`t continue that. Sooner or later one of us is going to break and lose it,” says Plourde.

He’s been looking for his sister Nina Coe for three years. She went missing on July 16th, 2015. Police say Coe’s disappearance may have been met with foul play but up until now, no arrests have been made.

Every year, Michael and the rest of his family meet on the Middletown south green to demand answers from the Middletown Police department.

Governor Malloy signed an offer of reward up to $20,000 to anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction of anyone found guilty of a crime committed against Nina Coe in relation to her disappearance.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Middletown Police department at 860-638-4000.