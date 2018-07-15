× Seymour police cruiser hit by car on Route 8

SEYMOUR — A driver who hit a police cruiser was injured Sunday on Route 8.

Seymour police posted in their Facebook page, saying, “A short time ago the Seymour Police Department was on Route 8 assisting the Connecticut State Police with multiple motor vehicle accidents. During one of these motor vehicle accidents a Seymour Police cruiser was struck from behind while blocking the right lane of the highway from traffic. The officer was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The operator of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with injuries. We would like to remind motorists to SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER when Emergency personnel are performing their duties.”