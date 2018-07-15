× State police seek victims of car break-ins in Southbury, Roxbury

SOUTHBURY – Were you the victim of a car break-in? If so, the state police may have recovered your stuff.

About 6:20 Sunday morning, someone in Roxbury reported that two males were rummaging through his vehicle in his driveway. When seen, the two suspects fled in a silver sedan. As police responded to the area, they spotted the car and detained the two suspects.

Troopers found burglary tools, numerous credit cards, small electronics, fishing gear, driver’s licenses and women’s pocketbooks believed to be stolen.

The car break-ins occurred in the area of River Road, Falls Road. and Southbury Road in Roxbury. In Southbury, the break-ins happened in the areas of Perkins Road and Brown Brook Road.

The investigation is on-going, but if you live in the Roxbury and Southbury area and notice items missing from your car, contact Troop A at 203-267-2200.