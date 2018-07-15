× Two men arrested, escorted off flight at Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS — Two men arriving at Bradley international Airport were arrested and escorted off the plane after it landed.

State police said the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Police did not release their identities, the reason the men were escorted off the Delta flight, or where the flight originated. Airport officials said the flight arrived from Atlanta and there was no impact to flight operations due to the arrest.

Police said the men are in custody.