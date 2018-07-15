× Wallingford police arrest suspect in 2016 homicide

WALLINGFORD — Police have charged a suspect with two counts of manslaughter in connection with an incident in 2016.

Kyle Hampton, was charged with two counts of manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and carrying a pistol without a permit in an incident on December 30, 2016.

Although Wallingford police have not confirmed Hampton’s connection to the case, two people were killed and two others are wounded at the Oakdale Music Theater on Dec. 30, 2016. Travis Ward, 31, and Jaquan Graves, 20, both of New Haven died from their injuries. Police had no comment on the arrest.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. shortly after Rapper Meek Mill performed at a concert. The shooting does not appear to be directly related to the rapper, police said.

One surviving victim was transported to Hartford Hospital, while the other was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, officials said. They were treated and release from both hospitals overnight.

Both men who were injured are not believed to be directly involved in the incident, police said.

Police have released the names of the two men who were killed:

