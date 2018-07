× 1 dead following crash on Route 72 in Plainville

PLAINVILLE — Police said a person has died following a car accident on Route 72 westbound Monday evening.

State police responded to an accident on route 72 westbound by exit 1 in Plainville around 5:17.

State police said a car crashed down the embankment. The driver was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

At this time, the highway is still closed.

The identity of the driver has not been released.