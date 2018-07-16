× Connecticut National Guard Foundation gives back

HARTFORD – The National Guard responds to crisis at home and answers the call when our country needs them around the world.

While our troops take care of us, The Connecticut National Guard Foundation is determined to take care of them.

The foundation is a private nonprofit corporation created in 2003 that provides temporary, need based, financial assistance to Connecticut military members and their families.

Assistance is need-based and can include anything from clothing to food and emergency home care.

You can help recognize Connecticut’s men and women in uniform — show your support by attending the CARA Cookout for the Troops on Saturday!