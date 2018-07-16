Humid, warm Monday, chance for storms; Potential severe weather Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brutal humidity continues through the start of the work week, with highs around 90 degrees. A few thunderstorms might pop up in areas of high atmospheric instability tomorrow afternoon.

The real action comes Tuesday with the potential for severe thunderstorms along a frontal boundary that will move through in the evening. The main threat with this severe storm potential will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall. This front will whisk away the moisture in the air, helping to create a more comfy feel through the rest of the week Temps will likely still remain quite warm in the mid to upper 80s.

Heading into next weekend, a storm looks like it will make a run up the coast, bringing abundant moisture and rainfall. This could mean unsettled weather throughout the weekend.

TODAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s. Mid 80s shore.

TUESDAY: Hot, humid, showers and storms (mainly in the afternoon). high: Mid 80s..

WEDNESDAY: Clearing, turning less humid. High: 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 80s.

