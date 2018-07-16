× Man faces manslaughter charges in 2017 fatal West Haven crash

WEST HAVEN — Police have charged a West Haven man in connection with a police chase and crash killed in innocent driver.

Police arrested Robert Kryzkij, 46, of East Haven, and charged him with manslaughter in the first degree and manslaughter in the second degree in addition a variety of other charges.

Police said a Toyota was being chased after a traffic stop in Orange in November, 2017. The driver, Kryzkij, led police in pursuit to Meloy Road in West Haven, where he sideswiped one car and hit a Subaru Outback head-on, injuring the driver, Phillip Hunt, of Seymour.

Both he and Hunt were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hunt was later pronounced dead. Kryzkij was arrested Monday and held on $100,000 bond.

