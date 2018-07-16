Mother arrested for leaving 1-year-old in hot car in Norwich; 911 tapes released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWICH -- A mother was arrested Monday after police said she left a 1-year-old child in a hot car.

Norwich police said they responded to the McDonald’s at 109 Salem Turnpike, where they found a child in the car alone sleeping and luckily, a Good Samaritan called 911 immediately.

Police said the mother was inside the McDonald's at the time feeding another sibling.

"We really avoided a senseless tragedy," said Deputy Chief Chris Ferace of the Norwich Police Department.

The mother was identified as 45-year-old Dawa Dolma and was taken into custody.

FOX61 went to her home on Carlson Street and was told by a man to leave.

The child was taken to Backus Hospital.

Deputy Chief Chris Ferace said he wants this incident to be a reminder to all parents to never leave a child in a hot car especially with temperatures like Monday being in the 90s.

"It's very hot. It's very humid for you know, even grown adults and children in hot cars. It's just something that can be avoided. People really have to be conscientious about leaving their kids in the car," added Ferace.

Dolma was charged with leaving a child unsupervised and first-degree reckless endangerment. She posted a $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

DCF has been contacted and is conducting their own investigation, police said.

The toddler is luckily in stable condition.