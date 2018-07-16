Mother arrested for leaving 1-year-old in hot car in Norwich
NORWICH — A mother was arrested Monday after police said she left a 1-year-old child in a hot car.
Norwich police said they responded to the McDonald’s at 109 Salem Turnpike, where they found a child in the car alone sleeping. Police said the mother was inside the McDonald’s at the time.
The mother was identified as 45-year-old Dawa Dolma and was taken into custody.
The child was taken to Backus Hospital.
Dolma was charged with leaving a child unsupervised and first-degree reckless endangerment. Her Bond was set at $5,000 and she is due in court Tuesday.
DCF has been contacted and is conducting their own investigation, police said.
No other details have been released.