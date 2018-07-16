× New Britain man dead following crash on Route 72 in Plainville

PLAINVILLE — Police said a person died following a car accident on Route 72 westbound Monday evening.

State police responded to an accident on route 72 westbound by exit 1 in Plainville around 5:17 p.m.

State police said the car traveled off the road and struck a guardrail and driving into an embankment. The driver, Carl Nauss, 35 of New Britain was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, the highway is still closed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police at 860-534-1000.