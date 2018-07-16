× State PD: Guns, drugs and paraphernalia found in car following pursuit in Danbury

DANBURY — Connecticut State Police said they found firearms, narcotics and paraphernalia inside of a vehicle following a pursuit last week.

Connecticut State Police said they were involved in a pursuit early Friday morning on Newtown Road. State police said they were trying to stop a Gray Pontiac Grand Am around 12:34 a.m., but the driver refused to stop.

State police said they eventually were able to stop the vehicle on Brinsmade Lane in Sherman. Police said the driver, Edward Lasch, 32 became physically combative and resisted arrest.

Lasch was taken into custody and charged with multiple gun, drug and motor vehicle charges.

He was given a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Danbury Superior Court.