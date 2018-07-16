× Two men arrested off Bradley Airport flight for causing disturbance

WINDSOR LOCKS — State Police say two men were arrested after their Delta flight landed at Bradley.

Police say Raymond Hryb, 49, of New Haven, along with Jonathan Hyrb, 39 of Northford, were reported to have been causing an alarm and annoying other passengers by using vulgar language and referencing shooting a gun as they were leaving the plane.

Both men were arrested and charged with breach of peace, and threatening.

Both were released on bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on July 31st.