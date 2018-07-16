US charges Russian national with being a foreign agent
The US government charged a Russian national with being a spy for the Russian government in the US and developing relationships “with US persons and infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics.”
Maria Butina, who was involved with a Russian gun group that the National Rifle Association was supportive of, was arrested on Sunday and appeared in court in Washington, DC to Monday, according to the Justice Department.
