Wallingford police arrest second suspect in 2016 homicide

WALLINGFORD — Police have charged a second suspect with two counts of manslaughter in connection with two deaths in 2016.

On Monday, Tivon Edwards, 33, of New Haven was charged with two counts of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is being arraigned Monday in Meriden.

On Friday, Kyle Hampton was charged with two counts of manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and carrying a pistol without a permit in an incident on December 30, 2016.

Two people were killed and two others are wounded at the Oakdale Music Theater on Dec. 30, 2016. Travis Ward, 31, and Jaquan Graves, 20, both of New Haven died from their injuries.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. shortly after Rapper Meek Mill performed at a concert. The shooting does not appear to be directly related to the rapper, police said.

One surviving victim was transported to Hartford Hospital, while the other was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, officials said. They were treated and release from both hospitals overnight.

Both men who were injured are not believed to be directly involved in the incident, police said.

