Ask the Attorney: Healthcare options after accident

Ask the Atty,

I was injured in a car accident and might need surgery on my hip. The guy that caused the accident has $100,000 in insurance and I have no Health insurance. I've been treating on letter of protection with a chiropractor who says I can even get the hip surgery on a letter of protection for about $50,000.

My other option would be to go on Husky Medicaid but then the State would find out about my claim. Would the State then take my money? Who tells that State that I have an accident claim pending?

Which is my better option?

Aaron M