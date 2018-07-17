Branford woman finds black widow in package of grapes

BRANFORD — Imagine finding a black window crawling around your grapes.

That was a reality for a Branford mother Monday.

The woman posted photos and video of the black widow on Facebook saying, “I just found a Black Widow Spider in my organic grapes! I just bought them at The Branford Stop & Shop this morning and wanted everyone to be on the look out!”

She said she was enjoying the grapes with her son when they came across the spider. She said she killed the spider by freezing it. The woman purchased Anthony’s Organic grapes.

Luckily, no one was bitten.