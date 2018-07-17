Clearer Wednesday with temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers are finally diminishing after a very active weather day. There were scattered reports of street flooding and wind damage. We're waiting to hear from the NWS to see if they will be investigating storm damage in the Ashford area. There was a Tornado Warning in Windham County in the afternoon with a rotating storm so it's certainly possible.

The humidity will continue to drop through the overnight and into the day Wednesday. Wednesday will be sunny and comfortable with low humidity and highs in the 80s.

Sunny, delightful weather continues for the rest of the week with warm days and cool nights.

The humidity increases on Sunday along with unsettled weather heading into next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, turning less humid. High: Mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 80s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, humid. High: Near 80.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

