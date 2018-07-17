Clinton police searching for owner of boat that broke free from mooring
CLINTON — Police are investigating after a sailboat was found drifting Monday.
Clinton police department responded to the area of 117 Shore Road, after a report of an approximately 25 foot sail boat named “Jus Toy’n” broke free from its mooring on Monday.
They are now looking to identify the owner of the boat.
A good Samaritan re-attached the boat to a mooring, but said it will only be a “temporary fix.”
Anyone with information regarding the owners whereabouts should contact Clinton police at 860-669-0451.
41.265579 -72.501458