× Clinton police searching for owner of boat that broke free from mooring

CLINTON — Police are investigating after a sailboat was found drifting Monday.

Clinton police department responded to the area of 117 Shore Road, after a report of an approximately 25 foot sail boat named “Jus Toy’n” broke free from its mooring on Monday.

They are now looking to identify the owner of the boat.

A good Samaritan re-attached the boat to a mooring, but said it will only be a “temporary fix.”

Anyone with information regarding the owners whereabouts should contact Clinton police at 860-669-0451.