July 16 – July 22
-
WCCT will air Connecticut Sun games
-
Free family movies in Hartford, New Haven parks all summer-long
-
President Trump, Putin to meet in Helsinki July 16th
-
Free Jazz in Hartford’s Bushnell Park on Mondays
-
91-year-old man beaten with brick, told ‘go back to Mexico’
-
-
Military funeral set for Winsted airman who crashed in WWII
-
Arrest made in 2017 Orange fatal crash
-
Woman survives 7 days after SUV plunges off cliff in Big Sur
-
Convicted child molester beaten to death days after arriving at California prison
-
101-year-old celebrated Fourth of July on a jet ski
-
-
Planters Cheez Balls are coming back – in appropriately retro canisters
-
UConn votes to not increase tuition outside current four year plan
-
FOX61’s Proud to Serve: Wethersfield Fire Department water rescue unit