PD: 3rd person arrested in connection to 2017 murder in Hamden

HAMDEN — Police said they have arrested a third person in connection to the murder of Leeandre Benton in November 2017.

Hamden police said they arrested Brennen Coleman, 21, of New Haven Tuesday and charged him with felony murder and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

Police said Benton, 18, of Hamden was found near the Farmington Canal Trail on November 13, suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. Police said he was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead the next day.

Coleman was given a $2,500,000 bond.

Police said Coleman is the third person arrested for the murder of Benton.

Last week, Hamden police said they arrested and charged Robert Moye, 22, of Hamden, and a now 18-year-old of New Haven and charged them with felony murder and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

