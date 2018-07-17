Serving those who serve at the Connecticut Armory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It was a Tuesday tastefully done for over a hundred Connecticut National Guardsmen and women.

For the second year in a row, CARA -- the Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association -- is helping to drive funds toward military members who might need a financial boost.

While the hamburgers and hot dogs were doled out for the troops by enthusiastic volunteers at the armory, the event is also geared to get the word out about Saturday, July 21st where the "Cookout for the Troops" will take place at auto dealers across the state.

Jim Fleming, the longtime president of the Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association said, "At car dealerships across the state you can go there and you can get a hot dog or hamburger and make a donation to support our troops."

Donations will benefit the Connecticut National Guard Foundation and USO Connecticut.

Major Mike Petersen, the director of communication for the Connecticut National Guard said, "Any support is incredible and we're just so grateful."

Kim Hoffman, from the National Guard Foundation, said that giving funds to service members and their families in need helps the troops focus on whatever mission they happen to be working on.

"It keeps the stress off," Hoffman said, "knowing that their family is being provided for helps (service members) stay focused and be safe."