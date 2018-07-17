Storms cause outages, flooding, delays across the state; #Share61 your pics

HARTFORD — Thunderstorms that brought torrential rains have caused problems across the state.

Eversource said around 4:20 p.m. about 2,894 customers were without power statewide and the hardest hit is Watertown with 1,456 out of power or 14% of total customers.

A tree fell on the tracks in Windsor Locks, causing the Amtrak train the Vermonter to be stopped in Springfield, Mass.

In Vernon, Cemetery Road closed at Bolton Rd due to structure fire according to police.

In Simsbury, Hopmeadow Street (Rt. 10) is closed between West Street and Power Forest for a tree and wires across the road. Riverside Road is closed between Drake Hill Road and East Weatogue Street for a tree and wires across the road.

The DMV office in New Britain closed at around 3 p.m. due to a power outage. They normally close at 4pm. All customers currently in line got a pass to insure they would not have to wait longer for the next visit.

Norwalk police posted a photo of flooding near I-95.

@FOX61News @RachelFrank_CT @CampCourant Raining just a bit here like everywhere in CT but we had to get our campers on the bus in this today… some of them didn’t like the thunder very much either… pic.twitter.com/2Hbifyu77F — CoachGD (@coachdresko) July 17, 2018

