Three children injured after car slams into tree in Wolcott

WOLCOTT — Three children were injured and two others were seriously injured after a car slammed into a tree in Wolcott overnight.

Police say around 10:50 p.m., the car hit the tree on Todd Road near Valley Road.

The two people in the front seat were unconscious when rescuers arrived, and police say were in serious condition when they were pulled from the wreck.

There were also three children in the car, ages 8 and under. Two were boys, and one girl. The 8-year-old had an injury to his lip, and the other two children were injured as well according to police.

The mother of the children was the front seat passenger.

The two in the front weren’t wearing seatbelts, and none of the children were restrained in the back.

