Tornado warning cancelled for Windham County , T Storm, flood warnings still in effect

Tornado warning cancelled for Windham County.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Hartford and Tolland County. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible with this storm. This storm is moving just north of due east at around 35 mph. Abundant lightning is also occurring with this storm.

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Flood Warning for Urban Areas and Small Streams in…

West central Windham County in northern Connecticut…

Tolland County in northern Connecticut…

Hartford County in northern Connecticut…

Torrential rainfall is expected with these storms and Hartford County will see a lot of rain thanks to these storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the northern 4 counties of CT (as well as much of New England) is in effect until 7 PM this evening as potent storms could bring wind damage and heavy downpours.

A watch means that the conditions are ripe for strong storms. If you hear about a warning in your area, that means a storm is imminent and shelter must be taken immediately.

With this soupy air we have in place, there's a ton of available moisture for storms to work with. As a front approaches later today, the atmosphere will get squeezed like a sponge, leading to downpours & flash flood potential.

There may be some strong wind gusts with a scattered severe weather potential this afternoon. Keep an eye to the sky today, and we'll keep you updated on social media with the latest information.

This front will whisk away the moisture in the air, helping to create a more comfy feel through the rest of the week. Temps will likely still remain quite warm in the mid to upper 80s.

Heading into next weekend, a storm looks like it will make a run up the coast, bringing abundant moisture and rainfall. This could mean unsettled weather throughout the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Hot, humid, showers and storms (mainly in the afternoon). Highs: 85-90 inland, 80s shore.

TONIGHT: Storms tapering off, slowly decreasing humidity. Lows: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing, turning less humid. High: 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 80s.

