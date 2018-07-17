× West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in five Connecticut towns

HARTFORD – The West Nile Virus has been found in mosquitos in five Connecticut towns according to the State Mosquito Management Program.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said the West Nile Virus infected mosquitos were found in in five towns: Bridgeport, Easton, New Canaan, Stratford and Waterbury.

“Mosquito-borne illness is a threat to take seriously, especially from now until well into September,” said Dr. Raul Pino, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health. “I ask everyone to prevent mosquito bites by eliminating standing water around your home, making sure your door and window screens are in good repair, and covering bare skin and using insect repellent when outside – especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.”

“The current indicators suggest a very active season for WNV. Mosquito populations are building and will continue to do so, especially with the persistence of hot-muggy weather,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES. “The surrounding states are also reporting early WNV activity.”

The mosquitoes were collected from June 18 to July 10, 2018, by CAES.

No human or horse cases have been reported with WNV-associated illnesses in Connecticut this season. Since 2000, 134 human cases of WNV have been diagnosed in Connecticut residents including three fatalities.