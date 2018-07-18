× 2018 MLB All-Star Game on FOX61: AL defeats NL, 8-6

Astros teammates Alex Bregman and George Springer hit back-to-back homers in the 10th inning, and the American League took the win 8-6 in an All-Star Game that resembled the Home Run Derby.

The nine long balls shattered the previous All-Star Game record of six. Bregman and Springer took Ross Stripling deep. Michael Brantley followed with a sacrifice fly, the first run to score from something other than a homer.

Scooter Gennett hit a 2-run homer in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

Gennett’s one-out drive off Edwin Diaz scored J.T. Realmuto to pull the National League even at 5-5.

Gennett became the fourth player on the night to homer in his first All-Star at-bat. The others were Jean Segura of the American League and the NL’s Willson Contreras and Trevor Story.