× Charlotte woman living in storage container

The city of Charlotte, North Carolina is facing an affordable housing shortage.

Like many other fast-growing metropolitan areas, thousands of people are being priced out of the housing market.

Women, sometimes even women with children, are being turned away from shelters already filled to capacity.

With nowhere to turn, many are sleeping on the streets.

One Charlotte resident, who wishes to stay anonymous, says she has been sleeping in a storage unit.