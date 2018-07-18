Developers plan to build land surrounding Dunkin’ Donuts park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD— There are plans to convert four vacant lots surrounding Dunkin' Donuts Park into expansive housing and retail space.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Hartford chose RMS Companies of Stamford, to lead the development in downtown North Hartford, around Main and Trumbull Streets, after the previous contractor was terminated.

Bronin said they're looking to put in apartments and different shops to help boost Hartford’s economy.

“The opportunity to develop right now what are vacant surface parking lots, to knit our neighborhoods back together by connecting the downtown to Albany Avenue and North Main," Bronin said.

“After the RFP process, the city began discussions with RMS Companies about the future of parcels around Dunkin’ Donuts Park,” Bronin added. “RMS has a sound reputation, a strong track record, and a serious plan for development, and our discussions thus far have been productive and positive. We will continue to do our due diligence and work to negotiate a responsible agreement for the development of these key parcels, and we look forward to involving the community directly as the process continues.”

“There is real community and economic development momentum building in our city driven by the private market and I am encouraged by RMS Companies’ plan to develop the Downtown North area and see the vision through,” said Council President Thames. “I look forward to working with my Council colleagues and the Mayor toward a deal that is a win-win for Hartford.”

There is no specific time frame on when this project would be completed by.