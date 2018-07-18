East Hartford K9 receives donated body armor

EAST HARTFORD — K9 Capo with the East Hartford Police Department has a lot to wag its tail about! Capo has received a bullet and stab protective vest. The vest came about via a donation from a non-profit organization called Vested interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest was sponsored by Protectors of Animals of East Hartford, and embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Protectors of Animals”.

“Very special thanks go to the generosity and efforts of Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and Protectors of Animals of East Hartford, said East Hartford Police Chief Scott Sansom, “Safety is out top priority, not only for the public but for our officers as well, which includes our K9s.”

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and Protectors of Animals of East Hartford,” said East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc, “It is exciting to see the community come together around the safety of our police force.”

Capo is one of three K9s on patrol in East Hartford, used for tracking and criminal apprehension. He has already tracked and apprehended several criminals, as well as assisted with locating missing people in East Hartford and other communities.

To learn more about Vested Interest, head to their website.