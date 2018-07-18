× East Lyme police seek suspect who broke into businesses

EAST LYME — Have you seen this man? East Lyme police say they are investing two commercial burglaries on Boston Post Road, and looking for the suspect.

Police say the burglaries happened on July 17th. The first one happened at 117 Boston Post Road, while the second one happened at 217 Boston Post Road.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect prior to breaking into one of the buildings and while inside.

Once inside, money was stolen from both businesses. The suspect left the scene in what looked to be a dark-colored, full-size pick-up truck, possibly with a tool box behind the rear window.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, around 5’10” with a medium build and around 160 pounds. He has short hair shaved on the sides and shaved but longer on the top. He appears to be in his early to mid 30s. The suspect was wearing a solid blue t-shirt, and blue pants with both having white paint stains on them like a painter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Lyme Police Department at 860-739-5900, using the ELPD App, or by texting keyword ELPD and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411)