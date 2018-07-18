× Former NFL Pro Bowler Darelle Revis calls it a career

After spending 11 seasons in the NFL, Darelle Revis is ready to hang the cleats up.

Revis announced Wednesday on social media that he was ending his career that included four All-Pro selections.

“Today, I am closing a chapter in my life that I once dreamed of as a kid,” Revis wrote . “The game of football has opened doors for me I once thought were nearly impossible to get through. My passion to play the game at an elite level brought fun and excitement to the term ‘shutdown corner’ which was nearly on the verge of extinction.

“Covering some of the toughest assignments in league history was a challenge every Sunday, but also an honor …

“Long Live Revis Island.”

During his time in the NFL, he was considered one of the best cornerbacks to play.

He spent his first six seasons with the New York Jets after being selected in the first round in the 2007 NFL Draft. He then had short stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

During his time with Patriots in 2014, he was crowned a Super Bowl champion.

He then returned to the Jets for two seasons, with injuries slowing Revis in 2016. He made it into five games for Kansas City last season.

“When I had him, obviously Darrelle was in the prime of his career, and there wasn’t anybody close to him,” Former coach Rex Ryan said Wednesday. “Maybe Deion (Sanders) in his prime, but that would be the only guy.”

He had 29 career interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, including a 100-yarder against Miami. In 2009, Revis was beaten out by Charles Woodson for Defensive Player of the Year honors.

“Darrelle is one of the best technicians to ever play the cornerback position,” Jets coach Todd Bowles said. “As a defensive backs coach, you used his film as a teaching tape for young players. I spent two seasons with Darrelle and he stands out as one of the smartest players I have ever coached.

“He walks away from the game leaving a stamp that everyone who knows the game will remember.”

Ryan predicted that Revis would be walking into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2023

“He dominated every matchup,” Ryan said. “He was simply the best.”

***Associated Press contributed this story***