July 2018 Above & Beyond Award: Travis Nelson

Travis Nelson

EMT

Ansonia, CT

Nominated by Samantha Vizzo :

“I have chosen Travis because he is the type of guy you can count on to be there when needed. He currently serves in the navy as well as being a 2nd lieutenant in the fire department at Hilltop Hose and works as an EMT and is currently going to school for his paramedic. He is always doing for the community. You can ask anyone around town who Travis is and they will tell you. He is willing to help everyone out no matter who you are. If you get to know Travis you would really understand who he is.”

