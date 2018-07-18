NWS confirms an EF0 tornado touched down in Ashford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHFORD -- The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that an EF0 tornado touched down in town.

The storm that came through Tuesday afternoon brought high winds and heavy rain which downed trees and power lines all around Ashford Lake.

The National Weather Service office in Boston is conducting a storm survey for the area near Ashford in Windham County. "Preliminary results have determined that there was an EF-0 Tornado that briefly touched down west of Ashford Lake.

Peak wind were estimated between 80 and 85 mph with an approximate width of 225 yards. The length of the tornado path was about 0.4 miles long and on the ground for approximately 1 minute. The tornado touchdown time was around 4 pm," said NWS.

41.873066 -72.121616