Police: Two Plantsville residents arrested on animal cruelty charge

SOUTHINGTON — Police say that two people have been arrested after they say a dog named Knight was abused.

Police say that the incident happened in June, when Kyle Burleigh brought Knight into the Southington Animal Control facility. Kyle claimed that he didn’t know the dog, and found it in his back yard six days before coming in. Knight had difficulty walking, and was found to have very long nails on all paws, and large skin tags on its underside. Kyle said he was not the owner of the dog.

Knight was taken to veterinarian for medical evaluation, where it was found that a record had been kept at the veterinarian of a dog matching the description of Knight. That record belonged to Kyle’s mother, Linda Burleigh, who lives at the same house as her son.

Police say the vet was familiar with Knight from treating him in the past with the last recorded treatment being in September of 2010.

The vet found that Knight was dirty, and had a strong, foul smell to him. He had hair loss, scaly skin, chronically infected ears, masses handed from his stomach, some atrophy in his hind legs, and nails that grew long enough that they had grown into the toe pad.

State Department of agriculture Records showed that Linda adopted Knight in August of 2010.

When confronted with the information, police say Kyle admitted he originally lied to police about not knowing the dog.

Kyle also admitted Animal Control into the home where dried blood was found on the carpet. Kyle admitted that the blood was the result of Night’s ingrown nails.

They were charged with cruelty to animals, failure to vaccinate a dog, and failure to license a dog.

They were each released on a $1,500 non-surety bond, and is expected to appear in court on July 23rd.

Police say at this time, Knit is receiving medical attention, and his condition is improving.