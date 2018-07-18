Sunny, less humid Wednesday, highs in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday's storms brought us heavy flooding rain and even some wind damage in parts of the state, but that has all cleared the area this morning.

We're waiting to hear from the NWS to see if they will be investigating storm damage in the Ashford area. There was a Tornado Warning in Windham County in the afternoon with a rotating storm so it's certainly possible.

The humidity will continue to drop throughout the day today. Wednesday will be sunny and comfortable with low humidity and highs in the 80s.

Sunny, delightful weather continues for the rest of the week with warm days and cool nights.

The humidity increases on Sunday along with unsettled weather heading into next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny, turning less humid. High: Mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, low humidity. Lows: 50s inland, 60s shoreline.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 80s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, humid. High: Near 80.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

