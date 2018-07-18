Terminally ill pup gets free Burger King cheeseburgers for life

TOLEDO, Ohio – A family dealing with heartbreaking news about their beloved pup named Cody said they were touched by a restaurant’s act of kindness.

The family tweeted details of Cody’s story, saying that about two months ago their 10-year-old dog was diagnosed with cancer. He was given between one and three months to live, depending on how fast the cancer spreads.

“My family and I were heartbroken by the news, but we decided we wanted to try and make the last part of his life the best we could. Everyday since we found out, we’ve gotten him a plain cheeseburger to eat with his many medications to make it easier and more enjoyable for him.”

Thanks to @BurgerKing for showing so much love and kindness towards my family and our dog, Cody. It’s appreciated more than words can describe. pic.twitter.com/KsKnfXtv0S — Karch (@AKarchh) July 16, 2018

When they stopped at a Burger King restaurant to get Cody his daily burger, one of the employees nicely asked why they were getting a plain cheeseburger. When she heard Cody’s story, she went to talk to her manager. When she returned, she said the rest of Cody’s cheeseburgers would be free at their location.

“I can’t explain how much that means to us, and my family and I are beyond appreciative. S/o to the employees at the Burger King on Alexis Rd in Toledo, OH for being the best around.”

Burger King responded to the tweet and said, “The world needs more kindness and empathy. Thank you for giving us the chance to do this for Cody.”

the world needs more kindness and empathy. thank you for giving us the chance to do this for Cody. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 16, 2018