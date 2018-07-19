× 2 children hospitalized after being found inside hot car in West Haven

WEST HAVEN –Two children were taken to the hospital after they were removed from the inside of a hot car in West Haven Thursday afternoon.

West Haven Center District Fire Department said they responded to call for two children left in a hot car at 2 Treat Street at about 3 p.m.

The children were taken to the hospital. No other information such as the children’s ages or their condition is known at this time.

All units are still on scene but no further details were immediately available.

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.