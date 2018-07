× Body found in Canton identified

CANTON — Police have identified the body of the man found Sunday off a trail.

Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the body was that of Thomas Hobbs, 61, of Canton. He had been missing since February.

Police said there was nothing suspicious surrounding the disappearance or circumstances of his death.

The remains were found Sunday along a walking trail in a wooded area near Red Fox Run by a hiker.