Controversial budget vote rejected overwhelmingly in Meridan

MERIDEN - A controversial vote brought the community out in full in Meriden.

The city council put forth a budget that would inevitably increase taxes for residents up to 4.6% in addition to cutting school staffing and town workers.

Michael Carabetta pushed for a rejection to this budget and tonight the town overwhelming approved that rejection by voting "yes".

Michael was at an after party at Maloney's pub where he reflected on a grassroots movement that sparked community unity and activism. He was overwhelmed by the turn out and said this was all done to save the city he's called home his entire life.

The city council now has until August 20th to revise the budget.