Driver crashes into Hartford building

HARTFORD — A driver is in the hospital after crashing into a Hartford building.

It happened Thursday morning near the intersection of Park Terrace and Capital Avenue.

The mangled car ended up on the sidewalk. Fox 61 was first on the scene as emergency crews worked to get the individual out of the vehicle and into an ambulance. Investigators say the driver lost control of the car before jumping the curb.

Kyle Krupa, Hartford Dep. Fire Chief, said, “It’s a pretty common issue, we go to a lot of motor vehicle accidents in Hartford, but the car hit the building so we did have some extra companies respond to this one.”

Traffic was redirected as crews worked to clear the scene. The damage to the building looked minor but inspectors were called in to make sure everything was okay.