East Hartford woman upset over missing mail

EAST HARTFORD – Maria De Jesus has been living in her single-family East Hartford home for over three years, but according to those who send her mail, her house is vacant.

A month ago she noticed that her mail stopped coming in. Everyday for the past week she’s been expecting mail but nothing has been coming in.

“I have three kids one of who has disabilities. And the Board of Ed has even contacted me to tell me that if they continue to receive mail back that they're going to have to go to my house to verify that I live there,” she said. “It's an embarrassing situation to have to go through when you know that you've been there since December of 2015."

Three months ago she got a letter from the mail carrier saying she must put her name on the mailbox or else she won’t get her mail even though the number to her house is right on the side of the mailbox.

Officials at the USPS said they’ll look into the matter but that everything is still under investigation.

“I know an investigation can take a long time but can I get an answer? At least, an itty bitty answer that can make us feel not only me, but that can make everybody that's having this issue feel a little bit more at ease and comfortable that the situation is actually being handled,” said De Jesus.

The USPS contacted De Jesus after FOX61 got in contact with them. They told her they will personally deliver her mail to her every day to ensure she won’t miss another piece of mail again.

If you are experiencing any missed mail, be sure to contact you local post office.