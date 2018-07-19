FOX61 EXCLUSIVE – Hartford cop Jill Kidik: “I knew I was fighting for my life”

HARTFORD – For the first time since the horrific May 17 knife attack, Hartford Officer Jill Kidik is sharing her story.

In an interview with FOX61, Kidick, a 12-year veteran of the force, discussed the details of the death-defying struggle she endured with a tenant of the Spectra Apartments. Her attacker, Chevoughn Augustin remains behind bars on attempted murder charges. Augustin was in a Hartford court Thursday.

Kidik recounted key moments of the vicious knife attack during a sit down interview in Hartford’s Elizabeth Park. “I knew I was fighting for my life,” Kidik said.

“I had been stabbed multiple times in the neck, my shoulder, my hands,” she said. Kidik noted the most severe strike was a knife wound to her trachea. “Right now I’m dealing with my trachea needing to rebuild because I was stabbed right through the trachea and that’s going to take months to heal and my right vocal cord is paralyzed so it needs time to heal.” The officer credits two good Samaritans, maintenance workers at the apartment building, for saving her life. “They lifted this weight,” she said.

“Suddenly I didn’t have to fight someone else off me.” Kidik says she looks forward to the day she is well enough to thank them personally. “I don’t know what I will say to them, I’m going to give my gratitude for saving my life but there are no words.”