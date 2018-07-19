× Four swimming areas at state parks closed

MIDDLETOWN — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says four swimming areas in state parks have been closed. Three out of the four were for testing positive for bacteria, while one is for storm damage.

The closed areas for bacteria include: Gay City State Park, Mashamoquet Brook State Park, and Wadsworth Falls State Park. Wharton Brook State Park is closed due to the storm damage.

DEEP also says they expect test results back today regarding four beaches at the shoreline: Hammonasset, Rocky Neck, Sherwood Island, and Silver Sands.

You can always check the status of any state park swimming area on the DEEP website.