Meriden cop hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl

MERIDEN - At 9 a.m. on Thursday morning Meriden police went to View Street for a suspicious person and when they arrived on scene they found a woman who had overdosed on fentanyl, laying halfway in a car.

When police went to administer Narcan, one of the officers touched the bag of drugs and became nauseous, passing out and needing a dose of Narcan himself.

The Meriden Police Department is crediting the paramedics with Hunter Ambulance with administering the Narcan.

Both the woman and the officer were taken to Midstate Medical Center to be treated and are expected to fully recover.

The episode serves as another reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face when out in the field, especially during the ongoing opioid crisis.