Mostly clear tonight, with temperatures in the 60s

Overall, we'll continue a nice trend of warm sunny days and comfortable refreshing nights. The weather will stay dry through Saturday.

Saturday night a storm will take a run up the East Coast boosting the humidity and bringing some rain along with it for Sunday. There's a chance most of the rain ends by early afternoon with some improvement late-day. But if you are still flexible with outdoor plans this weekend Saturday looks like the safer bet.

Even after the storm moves out, the humidity and unsettled weather will linger for several days next week with a plume of tropical moisture. It won't rain the entire time but look for a stretch of very humid conditions with scattered showers and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 50s inland, 60s shoreline.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 80s. Low 80s shore.

SATURDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, humid. (mainly AM??) High: Near 80.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mainly dry but still unsettled with the chance for a few showers. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Continued very humid with the chance for a few showers. High: Low 80s.

