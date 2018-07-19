Mostly sunny, temps in the 80s Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that an EF0 tornado touched down in Ashford Tuesday.

Overall we will continue a nice trend of warm sunny days and comfortable refreshing nights. The weather will stay dry through Saturday.

Then Saturday night a storm will take a run up the east coast boosting the humidity and bringing some rain along with it for the second half of the weekend.

Even after the storm moves out, the humidity and unsettled weather will linger for several days next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Low-Mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 50s inland, 60s shoreline.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 80s. Low 80s shore.

SATURDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, humid. High: Near 80.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mainly dry but still unsettled with the chance for a few showers. High: Near 80.

