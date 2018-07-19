× Utz recalls mislabeled potato chips

WASHINGTON – A popular snack maker has issued a recall, saying one product isn’t properly labeled to say they include soy, which may cause health issues for some people.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Utz® Quality Foods, LLC., is voluntarily recalling select expiration dates of Utz® Carolina Style Barbeque Potato Chips due to undeclared soy allergen. The recall was initiated after learning a certain number of packages were mislabeled. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. So far, no one has reported any illness associated with the recalled product.

The items subject to this voluntary recall were distributed to retail outlets in 30 states, including Connecticut. The items and related expiration dates being voluntarily recalled include:

Utz 2.875 oz. Carolina Style Barbeque Potato Chips

UPC 0-41780-00153-5 and expiration dates October 6th – October 20th Utz 7.5 oz. Carolina Style Barbeque Potato Chips

UPC 0-41780-00049-1 and expiration dates August 18th – October 27th

Consumers are urged NOT eat the products subject to this voluntary recall. Consumers who purchased the recalled product may return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange, or they may simply discard it. They can also contact Utz Customer Car via email: customerservice@utzsnacks.com or, call 1-800-367-7629 Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Eastern Time.